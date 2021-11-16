Google unexpectedly renewed the application store interface in Android 12 by changing the aesthetics of the bottom menu to adapt it to Material You. Updated icons and animations, selection with a colored ellipse and tonality that adapts to the wallpaper chosen on the phone.

Little by little Google is carrying out an aesthetic renovation of all its applications and services: with the jump to Android 12, Material You and its automatic color customization, known as Material Theming. Some apps include brushstrokes with said static, the Play Store itself offered some details. Now, Google has thoroughly revamped the interface of the store with a renewed menu and that, in turn, is renewed. Automatically.

The bottom menu of Google Play is much more animated

Different shades in the Google Play menus depending on the wallpaper

The renewal of Google Play complements the changes introduced a few weeks ago in the account selector. The new interface appears on phones updated to Android 12, as is the case with our Google Pixel 4a. The Play Store presented the new look by surprise.

The bottom menu adapts the icons to the style of Material You, offers the mark in the form of an ellipse on each selected element and, as usual in Material Theming, the color of the accent, icons and background of the selector is automatically adapted to the chosen wallpaper . What’s more, tonality also customizes the bottom of the search drawer, in the upper area of ​​the screen.

Another aspect that has been renewed is that of the animations of the lower menu. Google maintains a similar movement, although now it is somewhat softer and adapts to the colors chosen on the wallpaper. Automatic customization adds charisma to the content type selector.

The changes introduced in the Play Store are activated automatically from the Google servers side, but only on those mobiles that are already updated to Android 12 (and also include Material Theming support). The design update is progressively being expanded to users who meet the above requirements.