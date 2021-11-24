With the Google Pixel 2, the widget ‘at a glance’ was released, which discreetly showed the date, time and the next calendar event on the home screen. Now, according to indications in its APK, Google is preparing a complete renewal for which much more information will be displayed in this widget.

The widget ‘at a glance’ is integrated into the Google Pixel launcher and is available on other mobiles as a Google app widget. Apparently, in the future it will show you data such as shopping list, connected Bluetooth devices or how many steps have you walked.

More at a glance

The widget ‘at a glance’ has arrived four years ago, being something like a smarter version of the typical time widget. In addition to that, the current weather data and the next calendar event were included.

Its appearance has hardly changed so far, although over time it has gained more features. Nowadays it can also display the information of upcoming flights, reminders, weather alerts and upcoming job profile alerts. More changes are on the way, as they have been able to verify in 9to5Google after analyzing the Android System Intelligence APK

Apparently Google wants to make this widget a unique place where the most relevant information at that moment is displayed, a concept that in a way reminds us of the usual Google Now, but in a much smaller space. Something like a single card Google Now.

Among the new capabilities of the widget would be a store mode, with access to your shopping list and loyalty cards saved in Google Pay, when the mobile detects that you are in a supermarket. Or a sport mode, where your record of a sporting activity that you are recording in a supported application is shown.

The integration with more applications and services It seems to be one of the pillars of this renovation, as it will also be integrated with the clock application to show you information about the break time or with smart bells to show you who is calling. In addition, it will be able to show you information about connected Bluetooth devices, about the mobile flashlight and the Google security check.

At the moment it is not clear if these news will be exclusive to the Google Pixel or not. The clues are within Android System Intelligence, which is also used on other Android phones, so it may end up reaching everyone at some point.

Via | 9to5Google