During these last weeks Google is improving its application store for Android, launching a new interface with Material You (https://www.xatakandroid.com/sistema-operativo/google-renueva-interfaz-play-store-android-12-asi-se-ve -material-you) in devices updated to Android 12 and a radical change for its web version, but here it seems that the changes will not remain.

It seems that Google Play Store you are adding a new tab in your bottom navigation menu, a new offers section that will group all the promotions in the same place, and that it would be totally different from the current offers section.

This would be the new Offers section

According to 9to5Google account, the new section of Offers It has started to appear in a very small number of users, which could be a new section that Google would be testing before launching it for everyone.

Left and center: current offers section | Right: New offers tab

According to the only screenshot published, this new Offers section would be totally different from the “Offers and notifications” section that appears when clicking on our profile. While in “Offers and notifications” we see the offers associated with our account, such as a discount of one or two euros for the next purchase or free objects from any of our games, in the new tab “Offers” we would see suggestions with offers on applications and games that we might like. Perhaps also about movies and books although they do not appear in the capture.

This new section of Offers appears between the tabs of Apps and Movies, increasing the navigation menu to five tabs for everyone. So far only users who have Google Play Pass activated have a five-tab menu. For these last users, it is unknown if they will have six tabs or the Play Pass section will change places.

As this new tab is in the testing phase, it is unknown when it will reach the whole world. Perhaps Google will take advantage of the week of Black Friday 2021 to launch its week of offers in this new section. We will have to have Google Play updated to the latest version to make sure we receive this news when it is officially launched.

Via | 9to5Google

