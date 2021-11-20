Google Play Store is renewed; this is how the new design works

Google Play Store web is renewed with the latest update, we will tell you how the new design of the store works Android.

After 7 years, the web version of the Google Play Store is renewed, reported Android Police, and releases aesthetic design and other features that we will see soon with the new update.

The latest web version of Google Play Store looks different, but the changes go beyond appearance, find out how the sections of the new design work.

Goodbye side menu, hello tabs

With the latest update, Google Play Store runs out of the side menu, for an improved version similar to the mobile app for Android devices. Also, the gray background color is now white.

Before, the side menu gave access to the main sections of the Google store, now this menu has been replaced by four upper tabs to access Games, Apps, Movies and Books independently and directly

New design for the games and apps section

With the new design of Google Play Store, the game and apps page you will now see the title of the largest game or app this is a considerable size increase compared to what we were used to.

The other elements with the information of the app or the game are very similar to the Android version on mobile devices.

Selected content for each device

The new version of the Play Store includes an option to display content according to the chosen device, this function was already present in the app for mobile devices and is now being released in the web version of the Google Play Store.

Now, you can filter the content of apps and games for mobile devices, tablets, screens, Chromebook, smartwatch and car apps.

Faster and easier searches

The seeker Google Play Store now includes more tips and shortcuts to apps and games, the options appear before you finish typing the name of what you are looking for.