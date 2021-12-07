Google’s new proposal with its watch will arrive in 2022, however, images were leaked that show us what the design of the Google Pixel Watch will be like.

There is great expectation for this new smartwatch by the company behind its construction, although Google has focused on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The full screen as your focus on the Google Pixel Watch

This smartwatch has the internal company name of “Rohan” and we owe the filtering of images to Jon Prosser’s YouTube channel.

The Google Pixel Watch has as its motto as the video shows us, the union of software and hardware in a new experience.

The body of the watch will not have bezels as it is a round body, having a side button and focused on exploiting this new screen for users.

Google wants to lead the smartwatch market and this is how it will achieve it

This smartwatch will have a side button with rotation to scroll through the interface or the menu that Wear OS 3 has (integrated in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4).

The Google Pixel Watch will have different interchangeable and unique straps to make it something different from what we are used to in the market.

The big question that exists is the date of official presentation of this smartwatch and the moment it will arrive in stores to be able to buy and enjoy it.

(Photo: Pawel Czerwinski via Unsplash)













Google will have a big focus in 2022 on the smartwatch market and with the new Pixel Watch, as well as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a, they show us that they go for everything.

Smartwatch technology has become a complete complement to life for each person, so the arrival and commitment of a large company will always be applauded.

The competition is increasingly difficult for brands, to offer the best watch with the best technology and a price that can be accessible to each type of consumer.