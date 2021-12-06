Dec 06, 2021 at 10:20 am CET

Google has surprised this Monday, December 6, with a dedication to a very special dish: Pizza. The technology giant has paid a small tribute through its ‘doodle’ to this dish so deeply rooted in Italy and Argentina, but which has also conquered the palates of practically everyone. On this day in 2007, the culinary art of the Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO.

Although the flatbread with ingredients has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilizations, from Egypt to Rome, the city of Naples, in southwestern Italy, is considered the cradle of the pizza known today (dough with layers of tomato and cheese) at the end of the 18th century. This is where the history of pizza begins: a history that has been cooked through centuries of global migration, economic development and technological evolution.

Currently, an estimated 5 billion pizzas are consumed worldwide each year (350 servings per second in the United States alone). However you look at it, pizza is here to stay.

Google introduces a pizza puzzle game that features some of the world’s most loved pizza toppings and challenges users to cut based on the type of pizza ordered. But you should not lose sight of the requested ingredients and the number of servings: the more precise the order, the more stars the player will earn.

The Internet is a large newspaper library and therefore you can consult the most important doodles, such as the Gregorian calendar, as well as its history or creators here.

These little virtual works of art, like the one on the anniversary of the determination of the speed of light, they can be purchased and even decorate any type of object such as t-shirts, stamps or skateboards through your virtual store.

The history of the doodle

Google usually decorates the letters of its logo to celebrate the anniversaries of famous people or key dates in the world of science or culture, such as the birth of Charles Chaplin, the Nobel Prize winners, the anniversary of ‘Don Quixote’ or either some relevant or novel event or the Gregorian calendar.

The famous search engine has surprised with interactive doodles such as the one that commemorated the 30th anniversary of ‘Pac-Man’, which allowed the famous video game to be played.

Other notable doodles were the one dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the birth of John Lennon, with a video that reviewed the imagery of the Beatle; the 60th anniversary of the publication of ‘The Astronauts’ by Stanislaw Lem, with several minigames, or the incredible one dedicated to Les Paul, recreating a guitar inspired by the master of the six strings that allowed users to compose songs.