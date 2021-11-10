One of the main novelties of the second generation of the Nest Hub smart display is its Sleep sensor, a feature that is capable of detecting movement and sound to analyze our sleep and that in spring it was announced that it was going to be free until this fall, but today we have good news for your users.

Google has announced important news for the Sleep Sensor from your Nest Hub (2nd generation). On the one hand there are improvements during sleep monitoring and statistics, and on the other hand, news about your free preview in addition to your future pricing plan.

10 GOOGLE APPS THAT COULD HAVE SUCCESSFUL

New sleep statistics

Google has improved the Sleep Sensor algorithms to offer its users more details about the quality of your rest. Now the Nest Hub smart display will be able to display information about the periods of light, deep, REM, and awake sleep overnight. Additionally, the Duration and Quality screens will now show how long you were in each stage of sleep.

Too have improved sound detection. In the new section “Other sounds”, the Sleep Sensor will show coughs, snoring and other noises that come from our partner, pet or other people who are nearby. Google Nest Hub allows us to calibrate our sleeping area so that it theoretically only identifies our own noises for our noise tracking. With this new statistic we can see if an external noise woke us up.

Integration with Calm meditations

Another novelty that will arrive from December is that the Google Assistant will give us access to the leading application to sleep, meditate and relax. Calm integrates into the smart display with a library of Sleep Stories, meditations, music and more. Starting next month you will be able to say “Hey Google, show me Calm meditations” or “Ok Google, start a meditation.”

Preview until 2023 and prices

Initially, the preview of the Sleep Sensor it was going to be free until the end of this year, but Google has now announced that it is extending this service for one more year at no additional cost, thus throughout 2022 it will be free.

As of 2023, Google will integrate the Sleep Sensor into Fitbit Premium (currently 8.99 euros per month or 79.99 euros per year). The company will now use the acquisition of Fitbit to innovate in the area of ​​sleep and integrate your health products with Fitbit and the Fitbit Premium subscription.

Via | Google

In Engadget Android | These are all the health data that you can register in Google Fit