The general courts of the European Union confirmed this Wednesday, November 10, a millionaire fine for the tech giant Alphabet, owner of Google, for just over 2.42 billion euros (around 2.8 billion dollars). The sanction had been imposed on him for abuse of a dominant position in its online price comparison system.

The news is that the court rejected Google’s appeal to the fine that had been applied in 2017.

Likewise, Alphabet has one more option: submit a complaint to the highest instance, the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The decision of the appeal court is seen as an important victory for the head of the bloc’s competition body, Margrethe vestager, in their fight to regulate the big world technology companies.

Vestager had penalized Google for favoring its own price comparison service by giving it advantages in offering products and services on sight to users.

It is the first in a series of three rulings that the European justice must analyze and that, in total, total more than 8.25 billion euros, all for antitrust fines in Europe in the last decade.

The other two cases relate to the Android mobile operating system and the AdSense advertising service, where it is understood that the European Union has even stronger arguments.

On the other hand, the ruling is key in the fight that Vestager and its researchers have with other technology giants, especially Amazon, Apple and Facebook.

The court says in the ruling that the Commission correctly found that Google’s practices harmed free trademark competition.

The justice also says that the fine is for a “serious” action and for the fact that “Google’s conduct was intentionally adopted, not negligent.”

The investigation had begun at the beginning of the last decade as a result of complaints presented by companies that understood that Google Shopping benefited from its competition with TripAdvisor or Twenga, from France.

In addition to applying the millionaire fine, the European Commission had demanded that Google modify the presentation of the results, under the warning that it would apply more financial penalties.

Google changed the presentation of the price comparison results, however, the competition considered that those changes were not enough as they did not yet allow for fair competition.

Therefore, “the potential result was the disappearance of price comparison services, less innovation in their markets and fewer options for consumers”, which, according to the ruling of the EU Justice, are “characteristic features of the weakening of the competence”.