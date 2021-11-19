Google Messages is preparing to implement something that we have had in iMessage for years.

The latest update to Google Messages prepares to roll out a new way to handle reactions to messages in the style of iMessage. According informs 9to5Google, have found this information in the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store.

It is something mainly intended for the United States, since the use of messaging applications is quite common there. If in a conversation between an iPhone user and an Android user, the iPhone user reacts with a “like” emoji, the Android user does not see the reaction, a “I liked the picture” message will appear.

Google Messages wants to look like iMessage

As reported from 9to5GoogleIt seems that version 10.7 Google Messages has implemented a smarter way to handle incoming reactions sent by iMessage users. That is to say, Google Messages would be able to interpret incoming iMessage reactions and display them as an “emoji”.

Keep in mind that iMessage has different reactions, so Google will have to work on implementing them all. And we will see if they are also able to offer a similar solution to send this type of reaction to iPhone users.

WhatsApp has also shown interest in this type of reaction to messages, which could come very soon. Although Google Messages is trying to implement the iMessage-style reactions, at the moment it is only something that is being tested in the beta versions of its plciaicon. There is no official confirmation or a possible launch date for this new feature.

