Google has updated several of its applications for iOS with new functions focused on productivity. The apps of Google Meetfor example now has a mode Picture-in-Picture to make calls while the member browses the system. Gmail has also been updated with a new widget for the iPhone home screen.

The novelty of Google Meet, which is beginning to be deployed in a staggered manner to all users, is something present on platforms such as FaceTime. Picture-in-PictureIn fact, it has been available in the system for several years.

Although this function was initially focused on videos, allowing you to continue viewing the content in a floating window while the user accesses another application, in the case of video calls it can be very useful to, for example, consult information during a meeting.

The mode Picture-in-Picture Google Meet will arrive in the next few weeks and is activated automatically. The user, therefore, you will only have to exit the application when the video call is in progress. The floating window will be located at the bottom of the screen and, as with other apps, it will be possible to move it to another place on the screen or change its size.

In parallel to the news from Google Meet, the company has updated Gmail with the inclusion of a new widget that can be included on the home screen of the iPhone or iPad. It is, in particular, a redesigned version of the previous Gmail widget. Now it shows a preview of the most recent emails, as well as a button that acts as a shortcut to write an email. On iOS, remember, it is not possible to interact directly with widgets. Therefore, each time we click on a button, the Gmail application will open.

Like Google Meet’s Picture-in-Picture mode, the new Gmail widget will be available through an update that will arrive in the next few weeks. To add it, just access the iOS or iPadOS widget center and select the Gmail app. Then move the widget to the location you want.