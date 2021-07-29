We already take it for granted, but iOS 14 was a real game changer from the iPhone home screen. Apple has literally never offered such a level of customization on iOS before. And one of the most critical changes, it suffered the library of widgets of the system.

Until the arrival of iOS 14, widgets were relegated to a separate section of the system. There, the limitations were quite evident, especially when it comes to design. However, the update opened the home screen for them. And, of course, that required a complete redesign of each of the widgets to keep up.

The “problem” with this redesign is that not all developers have to pay attention to it. In the end, it is an extra and optional functionality. Luckily, from Google they have joined the party with some of their applications. And between them, we finally found Google Maps in its latest available version, as shared from MacRumors.

With the most recent update of Google Maps, now available in the App Store, users of iOS 14 and above they can now access these new widgets. In the included designs, we find a 2 × 2 widget to show the location, and another 4 × 4 with shortcuts for locations of interest and search.

Thus, a new application joins the trend. Thanks to that, we will have even more options at our fingertips to turn our home screen into a quick access point to the most relevant information. Hopefully the trend continues, especially now that iPadOS 15 will also bring widgets to the main screen of Apple tablets.