We are just under 15 days away from the expected but chaotic month of December and one of the busiest selling seasons of the year. Google Maps knows this and has decided to be the ally of year-end buyers.

For some time now, the technology giant’s mapping tool has demonstrated its flexibility to adapt to the environment of its users by integrating functions that, although often temporary, have provided useful information.

Google Maps now helps you locate COVID-19 vaccination centers

It is enough to remember what happened about a year ago, when Google Maps was updated to allow its users to find supply centers for basic necessities with low influx to avoid crowds.

The truth is that at this time when the health emergency seems somewhat more controlled, the application has decided to use your data to facilitate purchases that arrive with the so-called “Christmas fever.”

Google Maps and its functions for Christmas

In this way, the location and maps service has just announced a series of new functions that promise to speed up the location of specific points of sale so that users can fulfill their Christmas purchases in time and form.

Area Busyness

This feature uses geographic data to show when an area of ​​the city is crowded.

With this tool in Google Maps you will be able to know the influx of people throughout the day in a region as well as when a business or local is at full capacity.

So you can choose the best time to shop without finding a “world of people.”

This feature is available globally for both iOS users and those with Android devices.

Directory in detail

It is a new tab in Google Maps from where users can find extended information about airports, shopping centers and transit stations in the world.

With this, users will be able to quickly see the stores and facilities within a building and thus identify those useful points of sale to make last minute purchases.