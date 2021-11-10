In 2017, the European Commission sentenced Google to pay 2.42 billion euros for the abuse of a dominant position exercised with the price comparator of your search engine. That sanction, which set a record at the time (in 2018, there was a historic fine of 4,340 million euros), was appealed by the American giant. And today, at last, the result of the appeal has been made official.

In the resolution published by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the judges confirm that Google abused its dominant position by favor their own services price comparison. And, because of this, it maintains the obligation to pay the fine of 2,400 million euros.

There was abuse of a dominant position

We go back to June 2017: the European Commission announced a historic fine of 2.42 billion euros to Google for abusing its dominant position in the internet search market. With this, a sentence was finally handed down on charges that the European Union filed against Google more than two years earlier.

At the head of that sentence was, once again, Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who alleged that Google had acted against the antitrust rules of the European Union and had abused “its dominance of the market as a search engine through promoting your own shopping comparison service in your search results, and downgrading those of your competitors. “

Google’s reaction was immediate: it claimed to disagree with those conclusions and appealed the sentence. More than four years have passed since that and now, finally, we know the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union, which has dismissed the appeal filed by Google and Alphabet.

#EUGeneralCourt largely dismisses @Google action against @EU_Commission decision finding an abuse of a dominant position on its part by favoring its own comparison shopping service and upholds the € 2.42 billion fine @Alphabetinc 👉https: //t.co/ATb3CgbPxg – EU Court of Justice (@EUCourtPress) November 10, 2021

The CJEU understands that “Google favored its own comparison service over the competition, instead of giving the best results.” And, therefore, it maintains the fine imposed by the Commission, so that Google will have to finally pay the 2,420 million euros, of which 523 million are the responsibility of the parent company.

Google has reacted to the ruling saying that “this opinion is about very specific facts and, although we are going to look at it in great detail, we already made changes in 2017 to comply with the decision of the European Commission. These changes have worked successfully, generating 1 billion clicks for more than 700 price comparison services. “

More information | CURIA