On the other hand, this ruling could have a negative impact on other companies such as Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms, while it would favor smaller firms, which could seek millions of dollars as a repair for the fact that big technology damaged their businesses.

“This is a good day for competition in digital markets,” said Markus Ferber, a German lawmaker in the European Parliament, who stressed that these types of cases send “a clear signal that even large technology companies cannot do the right thing. that they please in digital markets ”.

It should be remembered that this case had already had some effects, because in 2017 Google was ordered to make changes in the way it displayed shopping search results, in order to get more advertising space to level the competition.

However, several companies have considered that the ruling does not undo the anti-competitive damage caused by Google’s behavior and asked the EU to do more to enforce an order of equal treatment for smaller rivals.

For now, competition advocates in the region are addressing a next legislative proposal through the Digital Markets Law, proposed in 2020 and would force tech companies to make new concessions to smaller rivals.