The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have started. Thus, Google has decided to celebrate this great sporting event with one of its classic interactive doodles. However, this time we not only see an entertaining way to celebrate these competitions, rather a fun game with a 16-bit visual style has been created.

At this time you can enter the main page of Google, and play Doodle Champion Island Games completely free of charge. This is a title full of minigames inspired by the Olympic Games, where you take control of a cat, and visit a small Japanese village built in a charismatic visual style.

Doodle Champion Island Games was created by Google in collaboration with STUDIO4C, an independent studio from Japan, who handled the animations and character design, and Qumu, a group that worked on the initial cinematics, as well as on the music. This is the description of the title:

“Welcome to Doodle Champion Island Games! For the next several weeks, join calico athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island – a world filled with seven sports minigames, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old) friends. Your ultimate goal? Defeat each sports champion to collect the seven sacred scrolls and complete additional hidden challenges on Champion Island in “the purrr-ceso.”

Simulating a JRPG, we can explore this town, talk with different NPCs, find secret areas, participate in different side-quests and much more. Seven sports are offered here: marathon, rugby, table tennis, skateboarding, synchronized swimming, archery and rock climbing.

The game is controlled using the PC keys. This is quite an interesting product, especially considering that we are talking about something that you can enjoy for free with just access to Google. Similarly, Doodle Champion Island Games It has auto-save, so you can enjoy a mini-game, and come back in a couple of hours to keep moving forward.

Via: Google