Google already has a few ecosystems that operate almost independently (saving WearOS) but still maintain ties with each other. We have Android on mobiles and tablets, ChromeOS on computers, Android TV on televisions and also Android Auto for connected vehicles. And little by little, the company is strengthening ties between all with the mobile in the center.

In the past Google I / O, the company already announced that a new function was arriving to install apps on WearOS watches from the mobile phone, a function that finally landed in June. Now what Google releases is the same function but for televisions. Still in the deployment period, we can now install apps on our television from the Google Play Store of our Android.

Install apps on your Android TV from your mobile

The function has not been announced by Google but its arrival has been detected by the user community. Specifically, it is the Reddit user r / avigi, who reports that a new dialog box has appeared under the applications in his Google Play Store for mobile. Said user can not only install the application on the mobile but also you can send it to your Android TV device.

It is, from what can be seen in the screenshot, an option similar to the one we have when we access the Google Play Store from the web. There we can choose, in a drop-down, which device is the one that will receive the requested download. Thus, when the chosen device connects to the Internet, the download begins. Now, from the mobile we can also choose an Android TV device, from set-top-boxes to televisions themselves.

Apparently, the function is not yet available worldwide so everything points to Google is testing with a limited group of users. When this happens, the company does not take long to finally release the option for the rest of the users and that is when the official deployment begins. We trust that the option will not be available long before we can start testing it. Until now, installing apps on an Android TV required that we access the Google store from the device itself, but that will change soon.

Via | XDA Developers