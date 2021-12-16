The situation of non-vaccinated workers at Google could take a turn that would put all of these employees out of work, these are the measures that Google will take.

Companies have policies that the employees who work in them must comply with. In some cases, these policies lead to situations that are difficult to manage or cause a lot of media stir. And, it is that, everything ends up coming to light no matter how hidden it is.

Throughout today the news has been echoed that workers who do not comply with Google’s vaccination policy would end up losing their jobs. And, although it seems like a hasty decision, the truth is that it is not so hasty. At the beginning of this year, 2021, Google has already dropped its intention.

The way he did it was by sending a statement to all his workers. The content of the message indicated that the employees had to be vaccinated, it did not matter if they worked remotely or not; They had to do it and, in addition, the deadline to do it was December 3 of that same year.

And, is that, the deadline had and has a reason for being. Google expected that most or all of its employees would be vaccinated before that date, those who did not have this condition should present some type of medical, religious or other proof that explains the exemption of the vaccine.

What has happened is that there is a percentage of employees who are not vaccinated and who, in addition, do not have any kind of justification or the one they have presented has been rejected by Google itself. The action that the company is going to take towards these people is to remove them from their jobs.

Of course, during the thirty days that they stay away from their job they remain on the payroll. But if the situation continues, Google would take much stronger action. Employees would be retired for six months of employment and salary, while the next action would be remove the contract with Google.