Google has been, during the last decades, the most used online search engine in the world and the source of answers to practically any question that a person may have.

In addition, you do not need to have a clear idea of ​​what you want to know, just by typing a word and Google will throw you options that will help you carry out better research.

A very valuable aspect for brands is the possibility of being found by millions of people no matter where they are.

If you are starting your way and you do not have a web positioning agency to guide your steps, you can learn in a self-taught way how to achieve organic positioning.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

That is why we want to share with you, through this article, the news that Google is implementing in its algorithm so that you can take advantage of these changes in your favor.

Google is changing its algorithm and here we tell you the details

Core update

The core is the core of Google, in December 2020 a first recent update was made. The second occurred in June 2021 and the third they have been implementing during this month of July.

However, they estimate to make changes until August 2021. This may cause variations in your numbers, drops or some speed failures with which your website will appear on the results page.

It is important to mention that the updates in the algorithm are not necessarily going to affect you, we just want you to have the necessary tools and be prepared in case this happens.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Either way, don’t forget that, beyond the changes that Google can implement in its algorithm, the quality of your content is the main thing you have to work on to obtain good results.

No more duplicates in the highlight

When a brand has a prominent URL in the first position of Google, now it will not be able to appear again with the same URL in a position lower than the first page of results.

That is, among the organic search results, this same URL can appear again but from page two on.

With this, Google tries that the user does not have to see the same link twice and, in this way, be left with less access to other different options.

Follow the business information in our specialized section

To get the most out of your position, also take care of your titles, descriptions and keywords. Because, although being first in the search results gives you an advantage, if the user feels that your title does not have what they need, they will go with the next option.

Thinking as the user is key when developing your content strategy and working on your SEO. You should consider how it can find you among the many competition options that exist.

Adjustments in the BERT

The BERT, an update to add complexity and precision to the semantic intelligence of its algorithm, basically tells Google how users search.

Follow the information about the world in our international section

This was initially launched in English only, however it is already working for different languages, thus improving the quality of search results and expanding its reach.

If you want to take advantage of this, it is important that you take care of your SEO, your keywords and the languages ​​in which you share your content. For example, if you can have copywriters in their native languages, your results will be much better.

Google Medic extension

With everything that happened during the pandemic, Google reinforced the review in terms of content related to the health and well-being of people. If you are part of this category in any way, it is essential that you work on the quality of your content.

As much as what is related to Covid has a certain priority, everything else that is related to health, physical or emotional well-being and general health care is being filtered with a left hand by Google.

Find here the most outstanding news of Mexican politics

The more quality and better content you have, the greater results you can see in your digital performance.

Mobile indexing improvements

In March 2020, Google issued a statement letting it be known that most of the websites that appear among the top results, when doing a search, are ready for their indexing to be mobile-centric. Since then, more than 70% have complied with the adjustments required to achieve this.

To achieve this, you have to ensure that your website is responsive. If you can have a mobile URL, so much the better. Also take care that your metadata is used for both the desktop version and the mobile version.

As you will see, there are elements that are repeated in different stages, such as the good use of a content strategy and SEO. This will always help Google keep you in mind among its best options and that your results can be positive.

Google prioritizes that its users have the best experience and that has to be the key factor for you when working on your website, your blog, your social networks, etc.

Follow the information on the economy and finances in our specialized section

Although the quality of your products or services is optimal, if you fail to connect with your audiences, it will be really difficult for you to make sales and achieve your business goals.

Finally, always keep checking the news that Google shares and get to work every time an adjustment is required, this will always be of great benefit to your brand.

Look for reliable sources of information that really have valuable content for you and your brand and that you can use as a reference at the time of future changes or updates.

Finally, we invite you to share this article with your systems, marketing and sales teams, and together work on the best strategies to always shine with Google.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

Contact:

LinkedIn: Emanuel Alejandro Olivier Peralta

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.