In another attempt to be most accepted by Apple users, Google has updated the Gmail widget for iPhone and comes with important improvements.

That’s right, the world’s largest advertising company, Google wants iOS users to be able to feel their apps much more intuitive on iOS. The changes you are implementing are aimed at a better user experience and thus get more devices to house all your tools.

With that intention, it has been launched a new Gmail widget to better manage your inbox from the home screen, viewing the most recent senders and emails.

At Blog where the announcement of this update is made emphasizes the attention that Google has paid to users, taking them into account to implement these improvements in your widget.

“Thanks to your helpful feedback on our first Gmail widget, we’re adding a new one so you can better manage your inbox on iOS. With the new widget, you’ll see the senders and subjects of your most recent emails right on your screen. Of start.

Other improvements

In addition to this update on the Gmail widget, the Picture-in-picture mode for the google Meet app.

“ICYMI, we recently made it easy to multitask on Google Meet. With Picture-in-Picture support, you can still participate in your meeting as you move between apps on your iOS device.

For example, you might want to forward an email, share a document, or just search for something while chatting. Just navigate outside of the Google Meet app, and your meeting will minimize to a window that you can move around on your home screen. You can also resize the meeting window or slide it to the side if you need more space to do something else.

And if you are a user of Google’s spreadsheet apps, it has also added keyboard shortcuts to improve the use of tools in Google Sheets. In addition, Google Maps has a dark mode so you can activate it and improve visibility in some conditions.

