Google has prepared a collection of games for the little ones and that waiting to open the gifts is much more enjoyable, all of them are free and, in addition, educational.

The preparations for the 24th of December can put the little ones aside a bit, and there is always a lot to do and a lot to prepare. The most normal and common thing is to leave them a little to their own devices to entertain themselves, but sometimes the television programming is not adequate and they do not end up hooking.

Google wants to keep the little ones in the house busy, entertained and all this while they learn with the new technologies at their service. What those from Mountain View propose is a space in which a large number of games are concentrated that can be accessed completely free of charge.

To access this page, all you have to do is go to the following link. This page will show both all the games and a short explanation about how they work and also what can be learned while playing. The first on the list teach programming in a comfortable way.

The next ones on the list are designed to help the little ones understand the different cultures of the world. That is why the games that teach the different Christmas celebrations around the world and say phrases in different languages ​​are concentrated. There are also games to check how good we are at geography.

The penultimate group is designed to let your imagination run wild and start creating works of art that could well be turned into NFTs and sold by the millions. Google has created four games in which you can paint, create, photograph and even check if you have a well-developed spatial perception.

The last group of games is made to also involve the older ones, these games are designed so that the whole family can enjoy them together. In addition, the last of these games begins the journey that Santa will start around the world by distributing gifts.