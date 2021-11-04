Coming Soon Google drive will add a new set of tools to help you find your files stored in the cloud more easily. Google will begin testing Search Clips, filters that will allow the use of different parameters to sort the available material.

The new filters will appear at the top of the Google Drive results page. Thus, users will be able to select between different possibilities to simplify the way files are displayed. Although the platform already allows you to filter searches when entering a word in the corresponding drawer, the idea now is to collaborate in the management of the content after searching for it.

The available options will be several. You can use the Search Clips to filter the location of the files, the type of document or file, the people who sent them, the modification date, and the associated tasks. It is worth noting that this feature is very similar to the one that was implemented some time ago in Gmail, which also offers preset parameters for sifting through search results.

Those who want to try this new Google Drive feature have to complete This formulary. After the beta ends, the Mountain Viewers want this tool to be accessible to all Workspace users.

Throughout this year Google has implemented several new features on your cloud storage service. Recall that in May the possibility of blocking other users who share spam through Google Drive was incorporated. While in August it changed its desktop applications for Windows and Mac, in which it included new options, such as synchronizing external hard drives and pendrives.

Finally, those from Mountain View work on Museletter, a platform for newsletters powered by Google Drive. Although it is not yet known when it will be available – if it is finally released publicly – the response from users has been very interesting. Among the interesting points of this experiment is the possibility of publishing the information bulletins in different formats, according to the need of the moment; and also the option of monetize them through subscriptions.