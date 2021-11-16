The Google Pixel Fold seems not to arrive in the first half of 2022, so if you were waiting for this folding terminal, you probably have to continue to keep the faith.

The folding terminals seem to be the future and it may be that, at present, any company worth its salt has to bet on this new way of understanding a mobile device. But there are manufacturers that are still reluctant to have a screen that folds in order to have a mobile that becomes a tablet and vice versa.

Google is one of these companies and, although the previous news spoke that it was preparing a folding terminal, the latest rumors suggest that the Pixel Fold would not see the light of day, at least, not in the near future as it was. was expected to this day.

Information that casts doubt on the launch of Google Pixel Fold It has been Ross Young from DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) and, for this reason, his word has been taken as a more than acceptable source to offer news like this. In fact, it has even been encouraged to give the price of this terminal.

And, is that, in the statement he has given he speaks that according to DSCC they confirm that the launch of the Google Pixel Fold was canceled at least during the first half of 2022. In this statement he also states that this terminal would have had a higher price tag to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Of course, these are not the only data that have been discussed. The supposed Pixel Fold would have had 120 Hz as a refresh rate under its screen and a camera that would be hidden under the panel. It seems that Google is not yet willing to make such a risky bet as it is to launch a folding terminal.

At the moment we will have to wait for Google to make a comment about it, although it is likely that silence will become the owner of the company and we will not hear any news about it. Only the future has the answer about the new Google device, what we have to do is wait.