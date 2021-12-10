One of the novelties of Android 12 is the native support for taking scrolling or lengthened screenshots. They work very well, but were not initially available in all applications, including Google Chrome. Now Google Chrome officially supports elongated captures Android 12.

Google implemented the screenshots in Android 12 in a way that they offer a good result, although in return the applications must implement the scrolling in a specific way. This is now possible with the latest version of Google Chrome. In older versions of Android it is possible to achieve the same with a Chrome Flag.

Capture it all

A few years ago Google said that it was impossible to implement scrolling screenshots natively, but fortunately in the end it has not been. They are officially available in Android 12, after doing it in various ways in the different layers of Android for several years.

The big difference is the implementation: while elongated snapshots from other layers or specialized apps make one video – or multiple snapshots – and then stitch them together, the Android 12 implementation interacts with the apps at a deeper level. It is a better result, but in return not all applications supported them. Now, Google Chrome allows to use them.

That is, the next time you take a screenshot of Google Chrome in Android 12, the button will be displayed Capture more, in the bar that temporarily appears at the bottom of the screen. By tapping on it you can choose which fragment you want to cut out before sharing or saving it.

On older versions of Android It is also possible, being in this case Google Chrome the one in charge of all the work. It is almost the same, but different, because you need to activate the Chrome Flag #chrome-share-long-screenshot and use the menu Share within Google Chrome.

Via | 9to5Google