The new version of the Google Chrome application on Android has been updated and has received a series of features aimed at improving both its usability and performance.

The pace of Google Chrome updates has brought a handful of new features to the latest version of the Mountain View browser app. The new functionalities come to improve the experience when using the application so we are going to reel them in.

The first feature is intended to ensure that one of the most accidental errors when using the application ceases to exist. And, it is that, it is really common to click on the access destined to close all the tabs and, therefore, lose access to all this information at once.

To date, Google has managed to solve this error by adding a button that allows you to recover all these tabs, but now it has improved this feature and it will be much easier to recover tabs that were closed by accident. And, is that, the recovery of these pages will be much faster than before.

Another feature that comes to the new version of Google Chrome for Android is a substantial improvement when it comes to using progressive web applications. If you do not know these applications, in short, what they are is a type of apps that can be used from the browser instead of having to install the APK.

Now with the new version of Google Chrome On Android, these applications have better functionality thanks to the fact that they can access the personalized URLs directly, so they don’t have to think for a few seconds until deciding what action to do with these types of links.

These are the most important features of the new update of Google Chrome on Android, although they are not the only ones. The application has also improved its performance when used on mobile phones. These improvements are focused on reducing response time and favoring user interaction.