At the beginning of this month, Google released version 96 of its Chrome browser; Since the previous version had only been released a month and a half later, it is not difficult to deduce that the world’s most used browser is on the verge of reaching its 100th version.

But this milestone, which comes 13 years after Google introduced the first version of its browser, may have unexpected side effects … how to cause a handful of web pages to stop working. Fortunately, Google is aware of the problem and is already looking for solutions.





To understand why a mere renumbering can have such negative consequences, first remember what the User-Agent of a browser is, and what the Google Chrome looks like.

The User-Agent problem

This term designates a text string that the browser returns to a server web when the hosting site ‘asks’ you to know what software is accessing it, in order to activate one or another script, or display a message of “Sorry, this website is only available for Internet Explorer 11” or something like that.

In the case of the latest version of Chrome, this text string looks like this (much of its content, esoteric in appearance to most users, is only for compatibility with outdated websites):

Mozilla / 5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit / 537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome / 96.0.4664.45 Safari / 537.36

What is relevant for us is towards the end of the string, where the exact version number of the browser is displayed. In this case, “Chrome / 96.0.4664.45”. However, most web developers only consider the major version number (which would be “96” in this example).

The best way to consult it seems to be, therefore, indicate in the code to read the two characters after “Chrome /”. We can already see where the problem lies, right? Using this system, which has been in operation for 13 years, now suddenly Chrome 100 would start to be detected as “Chrome 10”.

Website builders without long-term vision

Chrome developers are particularly concerned about the case of websites generated with the Duda framework (similar to platforms like Wix), which by default block access to versions of Chrome below version 40 … so from now on they will begin to block all access from updated versions of the browser (at least until it reaches a version number equal to or greater than ‘400’).

Of course, Google could ‘pass’ from all these websites and allow them to become inaccessible to most Internet users. After all, it is their owners who should take care that they do not become obsolete.

But they understand that this is against the spirit of the WWW, that it considers it preferable to continue being able to access websites online even if they have not been updated since the 90s. This is precisely why the User-Agent is so long and complex nowadays, after all.

So Google has decided to test a temporary solution: lock the version number of the User-Agent at “99”, from now on changing “99.0” to “99.100”, “99.101”, and so on. And, to avoid generating new unforeseen problems, a section on chrome: // flags will allow to switch between this solution and a more orthodox format (“100.0 …”).

But this is just a ‘Plan B’: Google’s favorite option is still being able to contact and pressure developers to adapt the websites taking into account this problem, as it did a few weeks ago with the creators of another website generation platform, the British Yell Business, whose websites were also about to go offline. In a few months we will know the resolution of this problem.

Via | 9to5Google