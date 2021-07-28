Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has hinted that the next Pixels will include their own processor. It has done so after announcing the third quarter results of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. The head of the company has highlighted that in autumn they will announce the arrival of Android 12 and new “investments in deep technology”, referring to new features at the hardware level beyond the Pixels themselves.

Rumors about a proprietary processor for the Google Pixel range have been popping up on the net for months. According to the latest reports, the chip called “Whitechapel” it will be 5 nanometers and will have eight cores in its CPU. Google, in addition, would include components that would allow to improve some functions of the Pixel devices. Google’s SoC could debut alongside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, models that will be announced precisely during the fall.

Until now, Google used Qualcomm processors in its mobile devices. The company opted for mid-range chips for its models most recent, also adding some internal components that have their own development. One of them is the chip Pixel Neural Core, a modem dedicated to improving the processing of photos captured with the camera and using Machine learning to improve and optimize some system functions.

Android 12 and new Google Pixel coming soon

Android 12 it will be another of the important novelties that will be launched in autumn. The new version of the operating system will arrive with a new design, improved widgets and more security and privacy options, among other features. At the moment, the public beta is progressing at a good pace and everything indicates that the Official version will begin to roll out in early September.

Additionally, Sundar has also mentioned the upcoming arrival of new Google devices, referring to the fact that he would like to see them soon in the Google Store in New York. According to the latest rumors, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be the next high-end mobilesto. The company, in addition, could also announce a Pixel 5a with less powerful specifications and a lower price. At the moment, we do not know if Google will present new products in the Nest range.