Google Arts & Culture is the culture app from Google that tends to delight us from time to time with interactive experiments, such as filters for selfies, games and even operas. He has been able to find paintings that look like you for a long time and now he does the same with your pet.

With version 9.0.27 of Google Arts & Culture, the new interactive function is introduced Pet Portraits, that compare your pet’s photo with works of art in museums around the world. All you need is a photo.

Your dog in art

Have you ever wondered how many works of art in the world include a Golden Retriever like your dog Pancho? Probably not, but now you have the answer at your fingertips anyway, with the latest version of Google Arts & Culture, which is now available on Google Play.

This application puts the collections of more than 2,000 cultural institutions around the world at your fingertips, but it is far from being a boring endless catalog. To make exploring the cultural pattern more enjoyable, interactive experiments and games are added from time to time. The latter is called Pet Portraits, accessible by tapping the camera icon.

Pet Portraits joins the ever-growing list of camera-accessible filters, including Art Transfer, Art Selfie, Pocket Gallery, Color Palette, Art Projector, and Art Filter. After choosing Pet Portrait, you must press Take photo and target your pet. You can also use a photo that you already have saved on your mobile.

Afterwards, Google Arts & Culture will do its magic to identify your pet and look for works of art that look like it to a lesser or greater extent. You can see the list of results and the percentage of relationship that Google estimates.

What you want to do with this information is up to you. Google Arts & Culture allows you save each pair of dopplegangers as a collage, as well as share it directly with other applications that allow the sending of photos, such as WhatsApp.

Via | 9to5Google