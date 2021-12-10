That’s right, you’re reading that right, it’s not a dream: Google will bring the Android game library to Windows 11 next year. The company of the big “G” has promised that in 2022 it will publish the Google Play Games application in the Microsoft Store. This will allow users of laptops, tablets and Windows PCs to enjoy the entire catalog of Android games.

Google Play Games: a Windows application created by Google without collaborations

Greg Hartrell, product manager for games at Android and Google Play, has said in remarks for The Verge that “starting in 2022“Players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices than ever before, seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook and, very soon, Windows PC.”

Alex Garcia-Kummert, spokesman for Google, has confirmed to The Verge that the company has worked on this application on its own, without any collaboration with Microsoft, BlueStacks or anyone else. The app will allow you to continue playing games already started on your PC on a phone, tablet or Chromebook, enjoying total synchronization.

Hartrell states that «It will be a native Windows application distributed by Google and compatible with Windows 10 and later«. This has been possible thanks to the new Microsoft Store (available in Windows 10 and Windows 11) and its updated policies, more open and permissive than ever.

At the moment, Google has limited itself to making this announcement for The Game Awards 2021, without giving specific release dates. We do not know what technology Google will have used to emulate Android apps on Windows but they have confirmed that these will run locally and will not consist of streaming from the cloud.

Who disputes the throne of gaming to Microsoft?

This news comes months after Microsoft announced the Windows Subsystem for Android, which will allow Android applications to run on Windows. This, for the moment, is possible thanks to an agreement between Microsoft and Amazon, which will publish its Amazon Appstore in the Microsoft Store, giving access to all the applications contained in it.

The Google announcement has nothing to do with this and has been a solo project of the North American giant. In any case, we are facing a situation where both companies win: Google opens the doors of a large market to developers of video games for Android and Microsoft sees how its new Microsoft Store is going from strength to strength and Windows can run more and more software.