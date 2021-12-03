Guarantee the user a safe journey is one of Google’s goals with its navigation system. Under this premise comes a novelty that is very useful called smart answers.

Although Google has announced that the company’s own Voice Assistant will replace Android Auto in Android 12, the American company has made it official new functions that will come to smart driving software. Some of them are related to help user to focus on your work of operating the vehicle, although system problems continue from time to time.

These focus on offering the driver different suggestions based on an incoming message. Simply touch the preferred alternative to answer, although you can also create a custom response yourself.

Automatically start the app

Another of the additions by Google is the ability to start Android Auto automatically. This new setting provides three different ways to carry out the application start: always, if it was used during the last trip or default.

You can easily find this particularity within Settings of the car screen. In this way, just by connecting the mobile, the Google software will start working.

Your mobile is now a key

This is no surprise, well Google already announced that this would be feasible before the end of the current year 2021. However, a specific and short number of mobiles can be used as a key.

Specifically, the new Google smartphones, Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S21. Of course, they can only be used with compatible BMW cars. So they are somewhat complicated requirements to fully comply with.

Choose music in an instant

Listening to music in your car has never been easier. The big G has confirmed the arrival of a music button that will be set forever on the screen. Just to the left of the notifications icon. A quick way to access your favorite songs.

On the other hand, soon, applications related to this area, such as YouTube Music or Spotify, will have a button search that after pressing you can use to indicate by voice to the artist or theme you want to hear.