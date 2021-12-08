The battery is one of the components that more quickly wears out , especially if we use our terminal frequently and do not load it as it should. It seems unbelievable, but batteries are quite fragile in this regard. In addition, these not only spoil when they stop working, but they can also overheat excessively, an indication that they are not in good condition.

The negative of this is that it is temporary, so once it is finished it will no longer be valid. Although the logical thing is that the duration is approximately in accordance with the useful life of the phone. Once it’s over our device can start experience breakdowns related to different components.

On many occasions we tend to think that we do not need it since we take great care of our properties. But a mistake is enough for your terminal to suffer a fall that damages it completely. Therefore, choose a guarantee is essential when it comes to getting any item.

If we do not take proper care of it, it is likely that in the long term our phone will not be able to stay on without plugging in the charger. In some cases the battery is only covered by the warranty for one year, so it is convenient that you take a look at the manufacturer’s information.

Screens get weak

Today the screens of mobile devices are made from some of the toughest crystals, but this does not mean that they are invulnerable. Over time it is common for the material to go losing stamina against bumps and falls. These are the two main causes of breakdowns in our phone, since it can not only damage the screen, but also its interior.

Replacing the screen is quite expensiveTherefore, if the warranty has expired, it is advisable to opt for a new mobile.

Broken connectors

Some elements with which you must be very careful are the connectors. If we connect our headphones aggressively we can create internal damage to the input that may eventually lead to it stopping working.

This is something that is also extrapolated to chargers. It is highly recommended to charge our device and that the connector is kept straight. If it is bent continuously, use after use, it can cause the input to be damaged and our device does not recognize the load when we connect it.