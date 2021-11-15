The Xiaomi Mi Points they were the main loyalty system in the official Xiaomi store. These are achieved both by purchasing devices and by visiting the store each day. Once you have accumulated enough, you can cash them for different services.

The Xiaomi Mi Points disappear

First of all, you should know that This loyalty system will disappear in China from January 1, 2022, so there is still time to make use of the Xiaomi Mi Points.

They can be exchanged for many services, from discount coupons to save on the purchase of your new mobile, to calls or data rates, since Xiaomi in China has its own operator, among many other services.

In the case of having accumulated points and not having used them, they will disappear on January 1. The measure is due to a “trade adjustment” as the company itself explains in the statement.

It is not yet known if this policy will be extended to other parts of the world, although the weight of this program in Spain is much lower than that of China, since the company does not have the catalog or the services that Xiaomi offers in China. We will be attentive to know if there are any news in this regard.

More information | ITHome