First, production ceased at the French factory in Hambach, as the facilities were being sold to INEOS, and recently it has done so at the Renault plant in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. The smart EQ forfour has ended its life cycle on the market. The electric urban that says goodbye to its production, and to the alliance maintained with Renault.

The alliance signed by Renault and Daimler for the joint development of the smart and Twingo models has now come to an end. A cooperation agreement that signed in 2007 and which involved the development and conception of the «EDISON» platform, specifically and strictly limited to the Twingo, smart fortwo and forfour, but allowing combustion and electric models.

Last summer, the Smart EQ forfour discontinued production at its French factory in Hambach, facilities that were sold to the British INEOS for the manufacture of their new off-road vehicle, and now it has done so from the Renault plant in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. A headquarters that remains only with the manufacture of the Renault Clio and the Twingo Electric that will still survive on the market for a few more months, and that will also come out sooner rather than later.

View of the Renault Novo Mesto factory, in Slovenia, where the smart EQ forfour was manufactured

The Smart EQ forfour, a slowly agonizing death

The last years of the alliance have not been a bed of roses, especially for Daimler that saw how the sales of the models that were star in their day were rolling ever lower steps, and that they did not know how to get out of the way. In fact, this generation of the smart forfour reached the market through cooperation with the French, because otherwise it would not have reached. In 2019, Geely came into play by taking over the Swiss-born smart brand. Revoz, as the Slovenian Novo Mesto plant is known, announces the figures produced as a whole, both for the Twingo 3 and smart forfour as well as their respective electric variants, and they are to tremble.

In 2020, of the two combustion models, 68,583 units were produced, and of the zero emissions, The Twingo Electric and EQ forfour only 15,449 units. The firm stopped receiving orders since last fall, limiting itself to manufacturing the latest requests until last December when the last of the assembly lines came out of this site. A featherweight, and at the same time, big, that Geely has gotten rid of, and that now allows us to develop a new model that we have already anticipated in a first approach. ANDThe substitute will change completely, with a larger dimension to occupy segment B.

The Asian giant will manufacture all new smart models in China, in state-of-the-art facilities that have an optimal production capacity of no less than 150,000 units per year. The future model, like the small electric SUV that will be the first of the renewed smart, will share the new and advanced modular and scalable platform for electric cars baptized as SEA, offering sophisticated technologies that will allow you to counter generalists and also Premiums in the most powerful options.