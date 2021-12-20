Goodbye to the SEAT León e-Hybrid in Germany, the compact PHEV comes out the back door

The new SEAT León is the most efficient in its history. The compact Spanish has a plug-in hybrid option that offers a performance as generous as sports, and the plus of a range of zero emissions in electric mode. But problems have already appeared in Germany, where the model will be replaced by the CUPRA equivalent.

The pair between SEAT and CUPRA is beginning to cause problems, those that the head of the two Spanish brands did not see in any way, since each of the brands had its role perfectly defined. But, except for a more aggressive technical and aesthetic set-up, there is nothing else that really sets the Martorell models apart.

This is just the beginning, but in the future there will be more, especially when we consider that the new CUPRA Born has just started its sales and is already outperforming other models in the sports division that are not even considered direct alternatives. What we do know is that, In Germany, customers will no longer be able to configure theSEAT Leon e-Hybrid in just a few days. For now, the most efficient version of the Leon range, and associated with the «FR» sports equipment, remains in the German configurator, but will disappear throughout these Christmas holidays.

The CUPRA León e-Hybrid are the only PHEVs in Germany that represent SEAT

The CUPRA León plug-in hybrids fill the gap of the León PHEV

The importer of the Spanish brand has decided to stop selling this 204 hp option, and has thus transmitted it to the dealer network in German territory, communicating that the only option available with plug-in hybrid technology will be that of the CUPRA Leon e-Hybrid, which offers a sportier image and is available with a maximum power that yields 204 and 245 hp. The truth is that it is not a measure taken lightly, but it is justified but, of course, more on the side of the brand.

The reason for the decision lies in the bottleneck that microchips are producing, and the great demand that the Spanish brand accumulatesSince no less than half of all orders for the compact model correspond to this PHEV version, both at SEAT and CUPRA. In addition, the Germans are in a difficult situation when it comes to subsidies and aid for the purchase of sustainable mobility models, which are expected to end by the end of 2022. A situation that SEAT believes that it will not be able to deliver orders and that customers benefit from such aid.

In these, it has been forced to prioritize production. This is, leave the variant of the two models of the «younger brand», the one that most contributes to its box, which is none other than the CUPRA. Something logical, on the other hand, if we take into account that the Spanish sports models, until recently sold as a surname, instead of a name, have always enjoyed great acceptance among Germans. And if the same success of the CUPRA León Sportstourer family body is added to these circumstances, the play is round.