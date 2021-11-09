Again we have bad news: he has passed away 85-year-old American actor Dean Stockwell, who is perhaps best known for being the protagonist of the mythical ‘Through Time’ (‘Quantum Leap’). The interpreter, who had been retired since 2015, has died peacefully due to natural causes.

Born in North Hollywood in 1936, from an early age he was interested in the performing arts. At the age of 7 he was already acting on Broadway and soon he jumped to the cinema in productions such as ‘Levando anclas’, ‘La barrier invisible’ (with which he would win a Golden Globe) or ‘The boy with green hair’.

As an adult would win two awards for best actor at Cannes for his role in ‘Impulso criminal’ and ‘Long journey into the night’. After a few years of hiatus and hippie life, Stockwell would return to acting with ‘Passport to Madness’ and making first steps on television.

In the 80s her career would reach its peak appearing in ‘Paris, Texas’, ‘Dune’, ‘Blue velvet’, ‘Married to everyone’ and starring for much of the decade ‘Through Time’, the fiction of Donald P. Bellisario. It would not be the last time we saw him in a science fiction series since two decades later he would be in Ronald D. Moore’s ‘Battlestar Galactica’.

In the last years of his life announced his retirement from acting in 2015, dedicating himself to his other great passion: art, organizing exhibitions throughout the United States.

Rest in peace.