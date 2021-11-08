The current driving license that we carry in our cars is doomed to disappear. The European Union has express regulations in place since 2003, in force in other neighboring countries, and that will simplify this document to a card similar to credit cards.

The current registration certificate It is a paper document that identifies the ownership of any type of vehicle, mandatory throughout the European Union. It contains all the data of the vehicle itself and of the owner, with which it can be circulated, and which must always be in perfect condition.

However, this format is bound to disappear sooner rather than later, as the European Union It has regulatory regulations that allow member countries to issue this document on a card, similar to credit cards, and equipped with a microchip. The directive on vehicle registration documents was presented in 2003 with these new features, containing different sections, a so-called part 1 that specifically refers to the registration certificate.

The paper circulation permit will be transformed into digital

The digital registration certificate, a harmonized document in Europe

Also called registration certificate, therefore, Europe is not forcing any country to change the format, but it won’t take long In doing so, there are already countries that have implemented it -such as Austria- and some others like Germany, which is in the process, all agreeing that paper no longer fits in the digital world.

The new card is the size of a credit card and consists of a microchip that It contains all the vehicle registration data, the owner’s data, address, license plate and registration date, among others. Through the microchip it will be possible to know additional important information, such as the technical inspections or possible charges incurred by the vehicle, penalties, and the owner’s history. This more special information will only be visible by the competent authorities, through the reading of the microchip and registered under numerical codes.

How to know if I have a pending traffic ticket Read news

A measure that aims not only to simplify bureaucracy and procedures as much as possible, but also to have a extensive digital record with the most complete information of the entire vehicle history. One more step that will also say goodbye to the technical data sheet on paper, and that complements the digital maintenance book that has already been implemented. The digital format is expected to arrive in Spain before the end of this decade.