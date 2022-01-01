Because 2021 cannot leave us beautiful things, this last day of the year we have to mourn the departure of one of the most beloved personalities in Hollywood. Has died, 99-year-old Betty White. The well-known actress has died at her home a few weeks after her centennial.

Born in Illinois, the actress became an icon of popular culture thanks to her role as Rose in the mythical ‘The Golden Girls’. In fact, she was the sole survivor of the main cast, consisting of Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Bea Arthur.

In development