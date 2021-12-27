With less than a week to go to the end of the year, we received one of those news that we would like to never have to give: the Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée has passed away at the young age of 58 in his cabin located on the outskirts of Quebec, leaving us a legacy in the form of short films, feature films and television productions of the highest quality.

An impeccable filmography

Vallée, who studied filmmaking at the Université du Québec à Montréal – UQAM – began his career in the early 90’s in the world of short films, with works such as ‘Stereotypes’ or ‘Les fleurs magiques’ that garnered enough prestige as to facilitate his long jump in 1995 in ‘Liste noire’, with which he achieved 9 nominations at the Genie Awards of the Academy of Canada.

However, it was ten years later when the ‘CRAZY’ put him in the international spotlight, accumulating a good handful of awards and nominations that boosted his professional career, signing in 2009 ‘Queen Victoria’ with Emily Blunt, ‘Café de Flore’ in 2011 with Vanessa Paradis and a ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ that won three Oscars and opted for best film and best director.

After her, the author returned to capture the attention of the American Academy with ‘Wild Soul’ in 2014 – which received two Oscar nominations – and finished his last film by Jake Gyllenhaal in 2015 under the title of ‘Demolition’; concluding his fantastic career in the cathodic frame with two of the great productions of recent years: ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Open wounds’.

To close this dismal text, nothing better than farewell to his friend and producer Nathan Ross, which has thus reminded him in a statement in which he reminds us that, luckily, the work of Jean-Marc Vallée will stay with us forever.