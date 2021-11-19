The free month disappears

DAZN currently offers two types of subscriptions to its platform. The first one is the classic quota monthly and is priced at 9.99 euros a month. The second option is to pay a subscription annual 99 euros, which represents a saving of 18% compared to paying the subscription month by month. In both cases the first month of trial is free, but after several years this free month will disappear from the map in a few weeks.

DAZN is not the only streaming platform that decides to eliminate its free trial period. We have already experienced this with HBO or Netflix. As indicated by the official DAZN website, whoever is interested in accessing that month of free trial will have to register before December 7. From this date it will no longer be possible to access this month for free. It must be said that the DAZN free trial month does not have any type of permanence, although it does require entering the data of our card in which we would be charged the second month in the case of not canceling the service before the month test.

It should be noted that, if we subscribe to the trial month of the platform, even if we unsubscribe days later, we will be able to continue accessing all the content until said trial month is completed. That is, it is not necessary to wait until the last day to unsubscribe, since we can continue to access DAZN, even if we unsubscribe weeks before.