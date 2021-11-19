The free month disappears
DAZN currently offers two types of subscriptions to its platform. The first one is the classic quota monthly and is priced at 9.99 euros a month. The second option is to pay a subscription annual 99 euros, which represents a saving of 18% compared to paying the subscription month by month. In both cases the first month of trial is free, but after several years this free month will disappear from the map in a few weeks.
DAZN is not the only streaming platform that decides to eliminate its free trial period. We have already experienced this with HBO or Netflix. As indicated by the official DAZN website, whoever is interested in accessing that month of free trial will have to register before December 7. From this date it will no longer be possible to access this month for free. It must be said that the DAZN free trial month does not have any type of permanence, although it does require entering the data of our card in which we would be charged the second month in the case of not canceling the service before the month test.
It should be noted that, if we subscribe to the trial month of the platform, even if we unsubscribe days later, we will be able to continue accessing all the content until said trial month is completed. That is, it is not necessary to wait until the last day to unsubscribe, since we can continue to access DAZN, even if we unsubscribe weeks before.
Last F1 races and the Copa del Rey begins
The Moto GP World Championship is now over and next season will be the first in years in which it will not feature Valentino Rossi. The veteran pilot said goodbye to the competition in Valencia. Although the bikes say goodbye for this year, there are other competitions that are in the middle of the season or in their decisive phase. The F1 is in the final stretch in the absence of three races that will decide the winner of one of the most exciting World Cups in years. On the other hand, we can also enjoy competitions such as Premiere League or the Basketball Euroleague, competitions only available on DAZN.
As if that were not enough, the King’s Cup. The first round of matches takes place at early december in which more humble teams face First and Second teams in which many times they grow and give pleasant surprises. However, the four teams that will compete in the Spanish Super Cup (FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad) will not enter the competition until January.
Despite the fact that DAZN’s free trial month disappears in a few weeks, the platform gives us the option to pause our subscription so that we stop paying 9.99 euros per month if we decide to do so and resume the payment when the competitions that interest us most start.