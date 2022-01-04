According to the source, some users who share their account with someone who does not live at home have received alert messages on their televisions asking them to contract the service themselves.

“If you do not live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue viewing.”

Subsequently, a verification code is requested to be entered, which is sent to the account holder’s email; however there is the option to do it later.

Currently it is possible to share your Netflix account with other users contained in the same profile, this does not seem to be the objective to be restricted from the platform, but according to the testimonies, the idea is that the accounts are only occupied by people who live in the same house.

Netflix already came out spoke about it, Ebony Turner, a representative of the company, said that “this test is designed to help ensure that people who use Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”