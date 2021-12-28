Amid a greater global demand for natural foods and the displacement of additives that cause severe damage to health, the startup The Live Green Co created a software to make foods such as hamburgers, ice cream and pancakes made 100% with plants and without conservatives.

“The principle of Charaka is that it is based on the fact that in nature we have more than 450,000 plants and the food industry uses at least 7,000 different additives whether they are synthetic or of animal origin. Charaka is the technology that based on ancestral knowledge and Artificial Intelligence proposes plants in natural ingredients to get rid of additives, since the system identifies the chemicals and substitutes them with natural ingredients ”, explained Sasikanth COO of The Live Green Co in Chile and Mexico in interview for Forbes Mexico.

The founder and CEO of the startup, Priyanka Srinivas added that the priority is grow the startup in the United States and Mexico over the next 18 months through alliances with large retail companies.

“As a technology company focused on food we use our Charaka engineering system that works with biotechnology and machine learning that also replaces the synthetic and highly processed ingredients of food,” he reiterated.

New food trends and the increase of 2.3 billion people by 2050 will require a 70% increase in food production, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

In the last two years The Live Green Co has experienced double-digit growth, which attracted an investment by Sigma Alimentos in Mexico, a $ 6 billion food manufacturer with operations in 18 countries.

“We have grown at least 10x in the pandemic with four different products and we are beginning to receive investment and attention from large companies such as Sigma Alimentos in Mexico and our greatest growth has been in Chile and now we want to grow in the United States and Mexico,” added Srinivas .

For his part, Sebastián Álvarez CMO of the startup reiterated that they are part of the Revolution 2.0 in food at not only replacing meat but also completely removing additives.

Additives are substances that are added to food to maintain or improve its safety, freshness, taste, texture, or appearance. Some of them have been used for centuries to preserve food, such as salt (in meats such as bacon and dried fish), sugar (in jams) and sulfur dioxide (in wine).

“There is a term that is being used a lot and it is plant baseWe are talking about a little more because many of these foods replace meat with vegetables, but there is still a step that is to replace additives, gums, antifreeze. We avoid that and call it Revolution 2.0 because we try not only to eliminate meat or the animal origin but also the additives ”.

Regarding flavors, the Charaka software identifies among the catalog of plants those that provide a similar flavor to carry out the manufacturing process, in addition to reiterating that they guarantee competitive prices by partnering with large brands.

* This note was originally published on October 12, 2021.

