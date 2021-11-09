Intel it is facing more problems than we as users would want for the company. It’s not just that Alder Lake has had a decaf release with only the K range available for sale, but it has to deal with an issue that prevents certain games that make use of Denuvo technology from running. Thus, Warner Bros. and EA have decided to remove this DRM of two of his games.

At the moment, Intel had only shared an excellent list of 32 games with problems to be executed on both systems with Windows 10 and 11. Of those thirty, only 10 had a patch on the way that, in principle, would solve the problem with Denuvo, but Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Injustice 2 They have said goodbye to this anti-piracy system to avoid more problems.

In the case of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this game was being affected by this stability error with Alder Lake CPUs, but Injustice 2 not, so it is not surprising that Warner Bros. Games wanted to heal in health and avoid future mistakes. The title of the company that is currently affected is Mortal Kombat 11, one of the few on the list with an upgrade patch on the way.

Obviously, thanks to the removal of Denuvo, users have experienced a improvement in the overall performance of both titles. For example, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had certain slowdowns when loading certain areas of the game that have been diminished or disappeared completely. In the case of Injustice 2, the improvement that users have been able to appreciate directly affects the frame rate per second, much more stable now that said DRM has been removed.

However, it should be noted that both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Injustice 2 had been on the market for more than three years under the use of this DRM, having even been hacked by users. This removal of the well-known DRM is a trend that is gaining strength I enter the video game industry. Despite this, other companies such as Ubisoft not only implement this Denuvo, but also use other DRMs of their own development that prevent adequate performance on PC.