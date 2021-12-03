Choosing to remove the charger from the terminal boxes has not been taken lightly, but is intended to promote fight for the environment . A cause for which the various mobile companies fight each in their own way.

This practice was started by Manzana with the launch of the iPhone 12 last year 2020. A situation that gave enough to talk about among users. Many thought that this measure would only affect high-end smartphones; However, other brands such as Samsung have already started to remove the magazine from the boxes in cheap mobiles like the recently announced Galaxy A13. Will this decision be extrapolated to other mobiles?

During these last months the European Union is putting a lot of emphasis on issues related to chargers of mobiles. A law was recently passed that will make USB-C universal for all devices arriving in Europe. This among other things forces Apple to modify the connector used for its iPhone.

But, in addition, they are also thinking of carrying out a legislation that would lead manufacturers to not include charger next to the phone. This is because users have, according to the data, three chargers on average per home of which no use is made.

What if it becomes official

At the moment this new law has only been brought before the Commission to proposal modeBut it would not be strange if this measure were chosen in the future given the circumstances.

This would generate certain problems around the capacity of the chargers, since, if a device supports 120 W fast charging, but we do not have one with such power, we will have to also resort to the market to get one. Which would also imply greater spending for the consumer.

Currently, there is nothing official, but in the event that this happened, it would not be immediate. The measure related to standardizing the USB C connector has a maximum margin of two years to be fully implemented. This is one of the reasons that Apple will continue to sell its Lightning smartphones. So for the moment we can be calm with our future purchases.