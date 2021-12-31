Classic BlackBerry mobiles will no longer have any type of connection and it will be the end of a system that marked an era.

Today they are almost forgotten and are unknown to the youngest, but at the time having a BlackBerry mobile was something to brag about for many. Not only were they characterized by a unique design with their integrated QWERTY keyboard, they also incorporated their own messaging and support. Users enjoyed a certain exclusivity.

But everything comes to an end, even the brands that are more powerful today will stop working at some point and that was announced by BlackBerry yesterday. The few mobiles that still integrate BlackBerry OS they will stop having any support, as published in 9to5Mac.

This is not just the end of the updates, but something more radical. They are not guaranteed to have any connection, calls, WiFi, data, SMS … They will become isolated mobiles. Although we remember that only the most classic.

The news it will not affect mobiles of recent years after the acquisition of the brand, such as the BlackBerry Key2 LE and similar models with Android that also have all the new features, such as a fingerprint reader or NFC.

The last updates of these classic devices were in their different versions a BlackBerry 7.1 OS, BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1. These and all previous versions will be deactivated in five days.

The same brand has put January 4 as the date in which this last step will be taken and it will be the end of an era in the mobile telephony sector. Because BlackBerry began many paths that are still traveled today, although in a different way than what they expected.

The same founder of BlackBerry commented in 2007 about the iPhone that “Try typing a key on an Apple iPhone touch screen, that’s a real challenge. You can’t see what you write“, they collected in Business Insider. They thought that no user would want an on-screen keyboard.

But the market goes its own ways and it did, the BlackBerry keyboard and layout went from groundbreaking to old-fashioned in no time and users opted for iOS and Android in such a way that on January 4 a journey that began in 1999 ends with the BlackBerry 850.

If for whatever reason you are still using a classic BlackBerry model and not one with Android, it is time to try to make a backup: as of January 4, you may not be able to.