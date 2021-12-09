Benfica, with their victory in Lisbon against Dinamo Kiev (2-0), also helped the Catalan side to eliminate the competition.

In this way, the Barça team, which is barely seventh in the Spanish LaLiga, finished third in Group E of Champions, with seven points, behind Bayern (18) and Benfica (8), classified in the eighth.

The Catalans have the consolation of the Europa League, a competition that raises the best memories for Sevilla, which returns to the second European competition as third in group G.

The Andalusians were left out of the Champions after losing 1-0 in the field of Salzburg, which will play the round of 16 of the continental tournament.

A goal from Noah Okafor (50) brought down the Seville team, which needed victory to pass and remained in third position in group G, behind Salzburg.

The Austrian team will accompany French Lille, leader of the key, to the round of 16, which beat German Wolfsburg 3-1 this Wednesday in the other group match.

And in group F it remains to be decided who will accompany Manchester United to the second round, assured of finishing first, and who drew 1-1 in Bern against Youg Boys