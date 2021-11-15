The latest disagreement between Mercedes and Red Bull on account of Mercedes’ rear wing ended up unnerving Toto Wolff, who even sent a rude radio message to his rivals.

The exclusion of Lewis hamilton Friday’s qualifying session as a result of an irregularity in the rear wing of his Mercedes led to the British driver having to come back from the last position on the grid in Saturday’s sprint qualifying race.

But it has also generated another disagreement between the Anglo-German team and Red Bull Racing, since Toto wolff he considers that his direct rivals have acted in bad faith on this occasion.

It all started when Max verstappen he examined Lewis Hamilton’s rear wing after qualifying on Friday. And it is that Red Bull already suspected that the high top speed of Mercedes was related to it.

“If at some point there was a gentlemen’s agreement in F1, now it no longer exists because there are no gentlemen”

Well, he was clearly looking at the spoiler. I was just looking at how much the rear wing flexed at the moment. We had suspicions that something was happening », Max Verstappen admitted about it.

“At the beginning of the year we all had to change our rear wings and the pillar, so I think there are still unfinished business. The main thing is that it opens and gives them more top speed. I looked at the rear wing and clearly something was happening, “he reiterated.

Something that greatly annoys Toto Wolff, who considers that infractions of this type caused by breakages have been corrected on other occasions with a simple replacement of the piece.

“The point is that yesterday (Friday) the car was analyzed, and today, two hours before the race, we were informed that we had been disqualified. That is, in a way, sad. There are procedures in Formula 1, a certain modus operandi, a protocol that must be followedAnd we had a car that was in breach of the 85mm gap regulation, ”says Toto Wolff.

The FIA ​​changes its way of acting

The Mercedes director insists that the resolution of the problem was different from other times. “Everyone tries to do the best job possible in their role, but something went against the modus operandi in the last 24 hours, under pressure from other stakeholders, or just different ».

“If the modus operandi is different now, you may need to look at others with a more strict and severe eye as well. I can tell you that in the next races we are going to see every bit of part that is going to fall out of a car. and we will ask questions, “he warns, sending a clear message to Red Bull Racing.

“If at some point there was a gentlemen’s agreement in Formula 1, then now it no longer exists because there are no gentlemen. So there is no leniency in fixing things in a car. If it’s broken, it’s broken and you can’t touch it. This is how it is going to go this year and from now on, ”he threatens.

There will be no appeal

Therefore, we can take it for granted that any hint of chivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull has vanished and that both parties will do everything possible to gain an advantage in this final phase of the championship.

Toto Wolff considers that the stewards did their job well, since the mistake was to report the problem to them instead of understanding the origin of the infraction and requesting the change of the piece.

“They need to see the specific situation and not the big picture. We are talking about 0.2 mm. At the time we were not allowed to fix this as normal protocol would be, but the commissars were informed, the bullet was out of the gun and I think that put the commissars in a very difficult situation to solve properly » Wolff admits.

“That is why we also decided not to appeal the decision, simply for these philosophical reasons. If the stewards decide then you have to fit it and it is something that goes in two directions ».

“Honestly, until this afternoon (Saturday) we thought it was okay, because the wing was damaged, one side was okay, the center was okay, the right side was not okay, and that actually means we had a performance disadvantage », insists the Austrian.

“We thought that the FIA ​​would say that there was damage and therefore we were not breaking the rules. AND They also said there was no intent on our part, but we were disqualified, which I honestly couldn’t believe.

«I thought Ron Meadows (Mercedes team manager) was playing a joke on me when I saw the WhatsApp. Such strange things happen. But you have to fit it in and those last 60 minutes of Valtteri (Bottas) and Lewis’ motorsport allowed us to enjoy it again, “he said.

“Fuck you all”

Finally, Toto Wolff explained his foul radio message to Lewis Hamilton when he finished the sprint qualifying race in fifth position, thus gaining 15 positions.

Lewis, brilliant job. Limitation of damages. Fuck everyone »snapped Wolff, who later explained to whom the message was addressed.

«Obviously, I did not want to say anything about the regulation. In general, it is a mentality that we have that sometimes, when there are difficulties, it is necessary to develop resilience, and that is what I wanted to say, “he concluded.

What a season finale awaits us.