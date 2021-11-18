If you are one of those who have the new Apple phone or the previous iPhone 12 you have surely noticed that calls no longer go as before, with drops in the middle of conversations and calls that never ring.

Don’t worry, it doesn’t just happen to you, but we are talking about a general problem that since the last update is leading many users to despair with their iPhone (although the truth is that they have turned out very well in general).

But, as usual, problem detected, problem solved. Or so they say from Apple, who have launched the iOS 15.1.1 patch, which although it is a very small update, fixes this problem in communications.

The update comes with bug fixes specifically for the latest Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, including one intended to improve call performance.

This version comes almost a month after the American giant launched iOS 15.1, in which it enabled its long-awaited SharePlay function.

Although iOS 15.1.1 is quite a small update, it is recommended to install it because it affects calls, a recurring problem in thousands of Apple phones for a long time. While it is true that if you do not have problems you should not worry about it, it never hurts to update.

As for the next big patch, iOS 15.2, this one is expected to bring significant newssuch as searching for playlists in the Apple Music app or the ability to bulk rename tags in the Reminders app.



The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a higher capacity battery and 2 12 megapixel cameras with 47% more low light performance. Read: The 5 iPhones with the longest battery life

It will also show when a game in the Apple Store is from Apple Arcade if you search for it, and tweak the Macro mode switch to enhance photos.

iOS 15.2 is still in beta testing phase, But since the important thing here is iOS 15.1.1, we remind you that you can update by going to Software Update in the General Settings application on your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 (which has no rival).