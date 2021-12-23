The migration has been done in record time , three weeks, since the process began in a totally transparent way for its clients and without having caused incidents in the service. Until now, the Euskaltel Group has migrated “1M of residential mobile customer lines out of the more than 1.2M that the Group has with its Euskaltel, R and Virgin telco brands”.

More than one million mobile lines of the Euskaltel Group in Euskadi, Galicia and those corresponding to the national level of the Virgin telco brand already have improved mobile coverage thanks to the migration of the network of this service to the network of the MásMóvil Group.

This leap in quality in coverage that says goodbye to HFC and welcomes FTTH is possible thanks to the incorporation of a solution that automatically selects the antennas available in each area.

Full access to the Grupo MásMóvil mobile network

These customers have already been able to start benefiting from powerful and improved mobile coverage nationwide to use both voice and data services thanks to full access to the Grupo MásMóvil mobile network.

The MásMóvil Group “prioritizes its investments in the Basque Country and the network sharing agreements with other operators, mainly with Orange Spain”. From this moment on, current customers and new registrations of these operators will have an innovative and improved mobile service. Undoubtedly a great leap in the quality of network coverage for Euskaltel, R and Virgin telco customers thanks to the incorporation of a solution that automatically selects the available coverage.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer our clients tangible benefits in a very short time. From now on, our Euskaltel, R and Virgin telco mobile customers will benefit from a powerful and improved network coverage by using the Group’s own network and our agreements with third parties. Our commitment is to accelerate access to the best infrastructures available to our clients wherever they are ”, said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of Euskaltel and the MásMóvil Group.

An opportunity for the most isolated municipalities

After the first tests of the service, it has been found that 50% of Euskaltel customers will significantly improve their coverage in numerous municipalities in the Basque Country. The vast majority of them isolated, belonging to rural zones, second homes or towns with exclusive coverage from other operators.

In the coming months, it is expected that all the Euskaltel Group lines will migrate to the MásMóvil Group network to enjoy this improved coverage that marks a before and after in the history of the service that Euskaltel has been able to provide to its customers.