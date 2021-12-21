What is financial education?

Financial education consists of a series of tools and tips that allow people to acquire basic knowledge and skills to better manage their resources, increase and protect their assets with the help of the appropriate and responsible use of financial products and services.

Requirements for the Condusef financial education course

The Financial Education for All Online Course is free, 100% online and open to the general public.

The academic and technical requirements to access this course are:

Complete the registration and accept the terms and conditions of the Course at webappsos.condusef.gob.mx Have a personal email account. Electronic device with internet connection (adapts to any device on which it is viewed: computer, tablet, cell phone, among others.). For cell phones, it is recommended to use the device horizontally.

The recommended browsers to take the course are: Chrome, Mozilla or Microsoft Edge.