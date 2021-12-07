The developers of those programs argue that all this data collection It is carried out to improve the use of your projects. However, not all users fully agree with these movements. Sometimes this can become a serious security or privacy problem, so many of them try to avoid it. Here, along these lines, we are going to focus on one of the elements collected by these most common browsers. Specifically, we refer to the so hated, but at the same time necessary navigation cookies.

What are cookies used for in Google Chrome?

Despite the fact that many reject and remove them from their programs whenever possible, these elements are not always as bad or negative as they seem. For those of you who do not know, cookies are small files that are created from the websites we visit. These are used in order to store data about the user such as their identifier, credential information or a personalized configuration belonging to certain pages. Similarly, social networks or online stores use these cookies to track users. A) Yes collect information and use it for commercial, advertising purposes, etc.

However, as we mentioned before, these are elements that on many occasions will also be very useful to us as an end user in Chrome.