With the current discount you are suffering you can get it for only 220 euros . A negligible figure given the characteristics of this terminal. It is probably one of the best low-mid-range mobiles in terms of power and value for money.

In the event that there was no offer through, this inexpensive Xiaomi phone could be obtained for 289 euros. This is not a truly excessive amount, but it never hurts to spend even less.

The Chinese technology giant has at its disposal a wide variety of smartphones of all kinds and for all budgets thanks to its sales philosophy. Specifically, today it was the turn of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro . One telephone powerful and cheap which you can get for about 200 euros.

Sublime performance

This Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is nothing new from what we know from Xiaomi. The possibility of having at our entire disposal a large capacity phone at a really low price is the distinguishing feature of the company.

Without a doubt, if the device stands out for something, it is because of its performance. Something logical considering that it has a built-in processor from Qualcomm. Specifically, a Snapdragon 720G that provides power to spare to run any kind of software.

In addition, you can do any activity for long hours thanks to its efficient 5020 mAh battery. A more than considerable autonomy that can remain firm for up to two days if we do not give it excessive use. The good thing is that it is accompanied by a 33W fast charge. A good number that will allow you to charge your smartphone from zero to one hundred in about an hour.

As far as content playback is concerned, this terminal comes with what you would expect from a mobile in this price range. A display with IPS LCD panels and 60 Hz refresh rate. The best thing about using this type of plate is that energy consumption is lower, something that will be of great help for the battery, although it is not that you need it. Of course, the colors are very vivid, so playing video games will be very pleasant.

Perhaps the negative of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is its camera system. It is true that its main sensor has 64 MP, but the results are not as good as expected. Still, this phone is a safe bet given its low price. To this we must add that it is among the brand’s candidates to be updated in the future to the new version of Google’s operating system. So if you want enjoy Android 12 in your hands In a cheap and efficient way, you should not miss the opportunity.